American Century Companies Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

