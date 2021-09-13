American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,845,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

