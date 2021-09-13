American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 10,350 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

