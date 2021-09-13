American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 140,973 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

