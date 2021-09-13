American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 15,214 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BBL opened at $57.40 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

