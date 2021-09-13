American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,092 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

