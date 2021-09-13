American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 43,481 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.39 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

