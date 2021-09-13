American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,612 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

