American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

