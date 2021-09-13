American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.