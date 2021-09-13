American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NX opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.