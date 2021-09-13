American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

