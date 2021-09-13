American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,107,954 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,107,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

