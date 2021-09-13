American Century Companies Inc. Sells 73,629 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.