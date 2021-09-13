American Century Companies Inc. Sells 7,600 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Concrete worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth about $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,601 shares of company stock worth $117,283. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

