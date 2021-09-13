American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

