American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

