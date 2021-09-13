American Money Management LLC Acquires 4,712 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

