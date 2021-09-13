American Money Management LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 132,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,378,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.