American Money Management LLC Buys 21,009 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,739 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

