American Money Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $9.52 on Monday, hitting $557.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,592. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.