American Money Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 105,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,275. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

