American Money Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $53.02. 235,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.