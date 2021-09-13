American Money Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,595. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

