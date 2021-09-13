American Money Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 168.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $350.59. 15,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day moving average of $351.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

