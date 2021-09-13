American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $294.98. 40,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

