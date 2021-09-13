American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. 335,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $436.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.