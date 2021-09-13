American Money Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Money Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,342,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 279,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

