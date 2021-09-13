American Money Management LLC Sells 17,873 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. 14,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,872. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

