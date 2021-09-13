American Money Management LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,263. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

