American Money Management LLC Takes $19.80 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,796,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

