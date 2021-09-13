American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $643.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

