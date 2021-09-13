American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 28.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Anthem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Anthem by 21.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

ANTM stock traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.21.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.