American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.47. 294,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,656,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

