American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.01. 101,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.