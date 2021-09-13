American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,568. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

