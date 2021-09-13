American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.34. 36,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

