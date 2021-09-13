American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMT stock opened at $293.88 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46.
AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.
In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
