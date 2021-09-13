American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $293.88 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.