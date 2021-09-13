American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

