Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $11,540.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Thomas H. Pohlman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90.

Get Ames National alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.