Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 3.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

AMGN traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,098. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.