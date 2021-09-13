Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $217.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

