AMLT Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $8.32 million and $123,869.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

