Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,139 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.