Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

