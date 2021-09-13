Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Up 1.6%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08). 266,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 110,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.88. The company has a market capitalization of £503.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

