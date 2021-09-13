Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. 37,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after purchasing an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.