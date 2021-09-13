Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

