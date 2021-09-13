Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.73 million to $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.78 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

