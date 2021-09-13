Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post sales of $291.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.47 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

